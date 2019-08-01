Residents of Thunder Bay, Ont., are invited to city hall every Thursday in August to listen to local musicians, as part of the annual City Hall Sounds event, hosted by the Crime Prevention Council's Strong Neighbourhoods Working Group.

"The reason that this is so important is because the way that people feel in public spaces really impacts the way people behave and feel," Crime Prevention Council coordinator, Lee-Ann Chevrette said. "So if people feel safe in public spaces, they are more likely to come out and be engaged and be involved in different opportunities."

She said the 7th annual City Hall Sounds is to "help make people feel safer in the community."

The annual event also features various organizations offering information on the services they provide in the community. (Logan Turner / CBC)

"We want people to feel safe here, we want people to feel included. It's a transit hub as well so it's very much accessible for people," she said, adding that the city hall in Thunder Bay is also a "central square for individuals to come gather."

The event has grown every year in popularity, Chevrette added, with many participants coming back to "meet others" and check out the services various organizations provide in the city.

"We are seeing more street involved individuals coming and we think that's just great," she said.

The City Hall Sounds is a free event that runs every Thursday in August from noon to 1 p.m. in front of City Hall.