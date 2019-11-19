Thunder Bay bike lanes to close for the winter

The City of Thunder Bay's bike lanes are closing for the winter beginning Sunday.

During the winter, on-street parking restrictions may be lifted in some bike lanes, and motorists are advised to check signage when parking.

The closure will last until April 31, as the lanes open on May 1 every year as spring street sweeping allows, the city said; parking restrictions in bike lanes will be reinstated then.

Motorists are asked to continue to share the road with cyclists and avoid driving in bike lanes, throughout the year.