Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspect

Officers were called to the Circle K on Arthur Street on Saturday

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a female suspect who was allegedly involved in a recent robbery of a Circle K store on Arthur Street. (Sean Sportun)

Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in a robbery of a south side convenience store on Saturday morning.

According to a written release, officers were dispatched to the Circle K Convenience Store in the 1300 block of Arthur Street East just after 7 a.m. on Saturday after a reported robbery.

Police said a female suspect entered the store and attempted to grab money from the cash register and threatened the store clerk.

She then exited the store and entered a blue four-door sedan, which was last seen travelling eastbound on Arthur Street, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as being about 5'5" or 5'6" tall with a thin build. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

