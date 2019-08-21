Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate robbery at knifepoint in north side convenience store

Police in Thunder Bay are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a convenience store on the north side of the northwestern Ontario city.

Police stated in a written release Wednesday that a man brandishing a knife entered the Circle K on Beverly Street just before 11:45 p.m. Monday and demanded money.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police described the suspect as being about six feet two inches tall, wearing a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and black pants. His face was covered by a black handkerchief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.