Donation will help NOSM launch Indigenous learner awards, provide mentorship opportunities

A donation from CIBC will help the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) set up annual awards for Indigenous students.

The $150,000 donation will support two new awards at the medical school, which has a campus at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

The Indigenous Learner Leadership and Mentorship Award will be given to an Indigenous NOSM student in their final year of the medical doctor program, who plans to return to a northern community to practice medicine.

NOSM says the award will also help establish a mentorship program, with past recipients forming a network for Indigenous physicians in the north.

The grant will also fund annual Leadership Awards, which are valued at $20,000 each and will be presented to two Indigenous students, one from Thunder Bay and one from Sudbury, who have demonstrated leadership qualities during their time at NOSM.

Mentorship opportunities, which NOSM says are valued at $10,000 each, will be made available to students, past award winners, and practicing Indigenous physicians.

The goal is to facilitate professional development opportunities for the group, NOSM said.

"CIBC's generous support of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine's award program will support the Indigenous academic medical community in the north," said Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM dean, president and CEO.

"We have seen incredible leadership from our Indigenous students and this award allows us to recognize them while providing enriched experiences that will help build on their strengths. The support will also help increase access to the best possible, culturally appropriate care."