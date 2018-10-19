Suspended Thunder Bay lawyer says health, personal issues at core of recent problems

A suspended Thunder Bay lawyer says a "perfect storm" of health, professional and personal issues is the reason behind his repeated failure to appear in court on behalf of his clients in recent months.

Christopher Watkins had his law licence suspended temporarily by the Law Society of Ontario recently, part of an ongoing disciplinary hearing.

Law society documents state that Watkins "has a history of failing to attend at court appearances in criminal proceedings dating to at least 2012," the documents stated, noting that the lawyer's absences have become "more frequent and problematic" since December 2017.

That, the documents show, resulted in Watkins being cited for contempt of court on Sept. 13, and bench warrants issued for his clients due to his failure to appear in court.

"I acknowledge that people have had some difficulties because of my difficulties," Watkins said. "And I sincerely apologize to them. It's never been my intention to cause anybody difficulty at all."

"Unfortunately, I was going through a circumstance much like many of my clients, where things are very, very difficult and you're doing your best, and sometimes your best isn't enough," he said. "You could've handled things differently."

The law society also states Watkins has failed to adequately communicate with his clients, and provide documents the society was seeking as part of its investigation.

"It really started about three years ago," Watkins said in an interview. "There was significant internal issues within my firm then, there was difficulties with someone within my firm, and there were allegations with regards to certain actions taking place with regards to a family member of mine that I didn't find out about until about a year ago."

"They were very, very significant in terms of our family, and the impact on our family."

Watkins said he and his family suffered serious illnesses; his spouse is currently in hospital, he said.

Watkins said he also fell in March, which "resulted in paralysis in my right leg, and my right side."

"I have been kind of waiting to deal with my clients, and waiting to deal with my family members, thinking I could put them off to deal with my personal health issues," he said. "That was a mistake. I should've dealt with it in a different way."

Watkins said he's been working to transfer his existing clients to other lawyers and law firms.

"I would never intentionally ever be in a situation where I didn't serve my clients well," he said. "I hope to get back to a position where I'm healed, my family's healed."

"In the meantime, I'm going to continue to work with the law society in a principled way, with my clients in a principled way, to move them over to good counsel and ensure they're well-taken care of."

The law society documents state "there are reasonable grounds for believing that the lawyer's continued practice represents a significant risk of harm to the public and to the administration of justice."

A 'perfect storm'

Watkins said he hopes the law society will recognize how difficult things were him over the last year when it sees all the information, including medical records.

"We're all human," he said. "I was doing my best under the circumstances."

"It was simply a perfect storm that hit myself and my family and my firm over the last few years."

The law society hearing involving Watkins will resume in November.