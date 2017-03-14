Disciplinary proceedings against suspended Thunder Bay lawyer continue

Ontario's Law Society Tribunal is moving forward with a pair of disciplinary proceedings against a suspended Thunder Bay lawyer.

Filings by the tribunal allege professional misconduct by Christopher Watkins, and question his capacity to perform his duties as a lawyer in Ontario.

The tribunal held a proceeding management conference on Monday, and set a date of Oct. 27 for a pre-hearing conference.

A tribunal spokesperson said the pre-hearing conference is used to "identify, simplify, or attempt to settle some or all of the issues, to identify and limit the evidence and witnesses, to explore the possibility of an agreed statement of facts and to provide general procedural directions to the parties."

The conferences are not public, but a date may be set for a hearing then.

The tribunal also said the pre-hearing conference is taking place in October to allow Watkins's counsel enough time to review disclosure, which has not yet been provided.

The allegations against Watkins include claims of professional misconduct from several unnamed clients.

Among the claims is that Watkins missed court dates, failed to properly account for funds received by clients, and allegedly improperly withdrew more than $18,000 from a trust account.

The capacity proceeding is taking place to determine if Watkins is, or has, been incapacitated.

The Law Society Act defines incapacitated as "if, by reason of physical or mental illness, other infirmity or addiction to or excessive use of alcohol or drugs, he or she is incapable of meeting any of his or her obligations as a licensee."