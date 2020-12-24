Christmas will be white — and very cold — according to Environment Canada

There should be no complaints about the lack of a white Christmas this year.

Geoff Coulson a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says that since the afternoon of Tuesday, December 22, about 30 to 40 centimetres of fresh snow fell in the Thunder Bay area.

Coulson said the total actual accumulation would be difficult to measure because a lot of blowing and drifting has been taking place. He added in the wake of the snowstorm people can expect very cold temperatures for Christmas Day.

"The temperatures are definitely the main story as we get into tonight and early Christmas morning," said Coulson. "Temperatures will be dipping down to minus 23 overnight tonight. And first thing on Christmas morning, the winds are going to make it feel more like minus 32."

High winds coupled with substantial snow left many vehicles drifted in on Thursday morning. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

Coulson said people will see a bit of moderation in the temperatures through Christmas Day and into the start of Boxing Day, but then they will dip down on Sunday to colder than normal conditions and stay that way through Monday.

He said the system that just passed originated in the upper plains states of the U.S. and tracked across to the south of Lake Superior, leaving Thunder Bay and a good portion of northwestern and northern Ontario in a perfect spot for heavy snow accumulation.

"We've seen impacts from this system blowing snow across much of the north and the extreme northeast of the province," Coulson said.

He said after a warmer, drier start to December in the northwest, the weather in the middle part of the month has become colder and snowier. He said this particular system had a lot of moisture with it and was moving a little bit more slowly.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson. (Environment Canada)

"I think it certainly made up for the somewhat drier than normal conditions we had in November and for the first part of December."

Coulson said there could be flurry activity on Christmas Day and for a couple of days afterwards, as a weak system passes by Thunder Bay to the north.

Then, he said the winter weather should moderate.

"As we head into the end of 2020, it looks like we get back into a somewhat quieter stretch of weather with somewhat more seasonal temperatures," Coulson said.