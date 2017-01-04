Christmas tree drop-off sites to open on Boxing Day in Thunder Bay

Once the magic of Christmas morning has passed, the City of Thunder Bay is offering a free opportunity for people to get rid of their holiday trees.

Christmas tree collection will begin on Boxing Day, at nine drop-off locations. The trees will be chipped and turned into compost that will be given away in the spring for lawns and flower gardens.

People are asked to remove all ornaments and tinsel from the trees prior to dropping them off, as well as to take off any plastic bags used to cover the tree while it is brought to the site.

Trees will not be taken as part of curbside garbage collection or at city recycling depots.

North side locations:

Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)

County Park tennis courts (County Boulevard)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)

Strathcona Golf Course

South side locations

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (James Street North)

Westfort playfields (Neebing Avenue)

West Thunder Community Centre (Edward Street South)

The locations will be open until Jan. 12 and there is no charge for tree chipping.