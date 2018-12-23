Thunder Bay Christmas tree drop-off sites open Boxing Day, city says
The City of Thunder Bay says it will open its Christmas tree drop-off sites on Boxing Day.
Service will run until January 12
The City of Thunder Bay says it will open its Christmas tree drop-off sites on Boxing Day.
There's no fee for disposal of natural Christmas trees, the city said, and the drop-off sites will be open until Jan. 12.
The trees will be ground up into wood chips, which will be added to the compost pile at the Solid Waste & Recycling Facility.
- There are nine drop-off locations this year. On the north side, trees can be taken to:
- Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)
- County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)
- Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)
- John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)
- Strathcona Golf Course
On the south side, trees can be dropped off at:
- Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)
- Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 N James Street)
- Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)
- West Thunder Community Centre (915 S Edward Street)
All ornaments and tinsel must be removed from Christmas threes before they're dropped off. If trees are transported in a plastic bag, that must be removed, too, the city said.
Trees can't be left at recycling depots or put out for curbside collection.