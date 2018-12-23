Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay Christmas tree drop-off sites open Boxing Day, city says

The City of Thunder Bay says it will open its Christmas tree drop-off sites on Boxing Day.

Service will run until January 12

Thunder Bay residents can recycle their natural Christmas trees starting on Boxing Day, the city said. (Gwyndion M. Williams/Flickr)

There's no fee for disposal of natural Christmas trees, the city said, and the drop-off sites will be open until Jan. 12.

The trees will be ground up into wood chips, which will be added to the compost pile at the Solid Waste & Recycling Facility.

  • There are nine drop-off locations this year. On the north side, trees can be taken to:
  • Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)
  • County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)
  • Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)
  • John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)
  • Strathcona Golf Course

On the south side, trees can be dropped off at:

  • Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)
  • Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 N James Street)
  • Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)
  • West Thunder Community Centre (915 S Edward Street)

All ornaments and tinsel must be removed from Christmas threes before they're dropped off. If trees are transported in a plastic bag, that must be removed, too, the city said.

Trees can't be left at recycling depots or put out for curbside collection.

