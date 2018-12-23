Thunder Bay Christmas tree drop-off sites open Boxing Day, city says

The City of Thunder Bay says it will open its Christmas tree drop-off sites on Boxing Day.

There's no fee for disposal of natural Christmas trees, the city said, and the drop-off sites will be open until Jan. 12.

The trees will be ground up into wood chips, which will be added to the compost pile at the Solid Waste & Recycling Facility.

There are nine drop-off locations this year. On the north side, trees can be taken to:

Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)

County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)

Strathcona Golf Course

On the south side, trees can be dropped off at:

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 N James Street)

Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 S Edward Street)

All ornaments and tinsel must be removed from Christmas threes before they're dropped off. If trees are transported in a plastic bag, that must be removed, too, the city said.

Trees can't be left at recycling depots or put out for curbside collection.