How to find the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in Thunder Bay
Residents in Thunder Bay Ont. have been working hard to spread a little more holiday cheer this year with intricate and over-the-top holiday light displays. Here's how you can find them.
Looking for a safe activity to do over the holidays? Check out some of these holiday houses in Thunder Bay
A month before Christmas, a local woman created a Facebook group inviting neighbours and residents to share pictures and directions to their favourite festive displays in the city.
Now there are over 4,000 members in the group and numerous lists of where to see the best displays of Christmas spirit.
"I just wanted our wonderful town to see how many of us love Christmas," said Selena Dove Owen, the creator of Thunder Bay's Holiday House page.
Merry and Bright
Here's a look at some of the houses that have gone all out with decorating for the holidays and where you can find them.
- North Syndicate Ave.
- Pine St.
- Cronk Road.
- Rosslyn Village.
- Begin Place.
- Lakeshore Drive.
How to find more holidays houses
- Visit Thunder Bay's Holiday Houses Facebook Group.
- Follow along with this Google Map that pin points the addresses of holiday houses in the city.