How to find the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in Thunder Bay

Residents in Thunder Bay Ont. have been working hard to spread a little more holiday cheer this year with intricate and over-the-top holiday light displays.

A month before Christmas, a local woman created a Facebook group inviting neighbours and residents to share pictures and directions to their favourite festive displays in the city.

Now there are over 4,000 members in the group and numerous lists of where to see the best displays of Christmas spirit.

"I just wanted our wonderful town to see how many of us love Christmas," said Selena Dove Owen, the creator of Thunder Bay's Holiday House page.

Merry and Bright

Here's a look at some of the houses that have gone all out with decorating for the holidays and where you can find them.

North Syndicate Ave.

Pine St.

Cronk Road.

Rosslyn Village.

Begin Place.

Lakeshore Drive.

How to find more holidays houses