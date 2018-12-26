Christmas kettle donations coming up short: Salvation Army

Thunder Bay's Salvation Army is still accepting donations toward its 2018 Christmas Kettle campaign, the organization said this week.

As of Christmas Eve, this year's campaign was falling a bit short. This year's goal is $220,000, and on Dec. 24, about $210,400 had been brought in.

However, the Salvation Army said donations to the 2018 campaign will still be accepted until Dec. 31.

Funds raised through the kettle campaign go toward a number of Salvation Army services, such as its soup van, food bank, and school programs.

And despite being slightly behind on Christmas Eve, the Salvation Army was confident they'd still reach the $220,000 goal.

"We are so grateful for all of the support we have received this year — we recognize that it is a sacrifice for many to give, both financially and of their time," Maj. Lori Mitchell, executive director of the Salvation Army community and residential services, said in a statement. "We say thank you again, for helping us to continue our work in the community. Many people will benefit because of your selflessness."

Updated donation numbers weren't available on Wednesday.

Cash donations can be made at one of the nine Christmas kettles, which can be found in nine locations in Thunder Bay this year, including all three Walmart stores, three LCBO stores, Intercity Shopping Centre, Grandview mall, and the Real Canadian Superstore.

The Salvation Army also has a point-of-sale device, which moves between kettle locations and accepts credit or debit cards.

Donations can also be made at fillthenkettle.com.