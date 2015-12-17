Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign closes in on goal

The executive director of Thunder Bay's Salvation Army says he's grateful to the community for its support of the 2020 Christmas Kettle campaign, even if there's still a bit of ground to cover if the campaign is to reach its fundraising goal.

As of Christmas Eve, the campaign had raised just over $211,000. The 2020 fundraising goal is $220,000.

"Because we're so close to our target ... if we didn't raise another dime, I'm totally ecstatic about what the community's done for us," said Gary Ferguson, executive director of Thunder Bay's Salvation Army.

An update on the amount of funds raised so far wasn't available on Monday.

"I'm really excited about what happened here this year, considering everything that's happened with [COVID-19]," Ferguson said. "We've done so well."

"The community's just reached out to us and helped the Salvation Army, as they've always done."

The 2020 Christmas Kettle campaign runs until Dec. 31.

Money raised goes to support several Salvation Army programs, including the soup van, food bank, breakfast program, and shelter.

Donations can be made at the Salvation Army's Thunder Bay office, or at fillthekettle.com.