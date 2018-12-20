Christmas Kettle campaign needs boost: Salvation Army

With just a few days left in this year's Christmas Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army is confident a last-minute boost in donations will help them reach their goal.

As of Wednesday morning, the campaign was about $69,000 short of its $220,000 goal.

However, Salvation Army executive director of community and residential services Maj. Lori Mitchell said the annual campaign tends to see a spike in donations as the deadline approaches.

Nine kettles

"It builds and builds, and then the last week is usually the big push," she said. "People realize it's coming to an end, and Christmas is almost here."

The kettles are found in nine locations in Thunder Bay this year, including all three Walmart stores, three LCBO stores, Intercity Shopping Centre, Grandview mall, and the Real Canadian Superstore, Mitchell said.

Cash donations can be made at the kettles themselves, and donations can also be made online at fillthekettle.com. New this year, however, is a point-of-sale machine, which travels between the nine kettle locations and allows donations to be made through debit or credit card transactions.

"We only have one this year, because we're just piloting it," Mitchell said. "We hear every year people saying 'oh, nobody carries cash anymore.' And yet, really, the majority of money that we do get is cash."

"Once the season's over, we're going to kind of look and see what difference did it make, and then we'll decide whether we're going to expand it next year or not."

Volunteers needed

A challenge this year, however, is a lack of volunteers.

"If the kettles aren't manned by a volunteer, then that means that, obviously, we can't be bringing in money for that two-hour shift," Mitchell said.

Money raised goes to a number of Salvation Army programs, including the food bank, soup van, school programs and other community initiatives, Mitchell said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Thunder Bay's Salvation Army at 345-6492.