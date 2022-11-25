Thunder Bay's Christmas Cheer, Toys for Tots campaigns get underway

Two long-running Thunder Bay Christmas charities have officially kicked off their 2022 drives.

The Christmas Cheer Fund and Toys for Tots both launched this year's campaigns on Friday.

Christmas Cheer provides a week's worth of groceries, including everything needed for a Christmas dinner, to families in need.

Toys for Tots, meanwhile, provides toys to children of families that are receiving Christmas Cheer hampers.

"We're asking for people to be as generous as they can be," said Christmas Cheer Fund campaign chair Jolene Kemp. "We recognize that there are all kinds of charities out there. But we feel, because we give everything back to the community, that people will respond with kindness to us."

Christmas Cheer expects to feed about 8,000 people this year. Donations can be made at any Scotiabank branch, or online through the campaign's website.

Toys for Tots, meanwhile, is again being run by the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association, and donations can be made at the Toys for Tots display in Intercity mall, near the food court.

"Firefighters, when they get called out, we're almost always going to help somebody," Toys for Tots campaign chair Paul Penna said. "Toys for Tots is us getting in the community even more, volunteering our own time, and taking care of people who have families that have fallen on hard times."

"It's hard to put in words how important it is, but we do it because we love to do it."

Penna said firefighters will be volunteering at Intercity, and accepting donations, for a month, with the campaign formally ending on Dec. 23.

"A lot of our firefighters actually have young families, so for them to think about families that have fallen on hard times, and can't maybe afford to get some kind of significant gift for their children, it's hard," Penna said. "It's heartbreaking for all of us to think that."

"We don't have much much trouble filling our slots and our schedule at the mall."