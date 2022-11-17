Christmas campaigns kick off in Thunder Bay

Three Thunder Bay organizations are hoping members of the public will dig a little deeper and support the less-fortunate this holiday season.

Thursday saw the official launch of three Christmas campaigns: the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle fundraiser, the Children's Aid Society's Wishes Tree campaign, and Dilico Anishinabek Family Care's Christmas Wish campaign.

At the Salvation Army, this year's fundraising goal is $260,000, said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the agency's Journey to Life Centre.

"It's a little bit ambitious, but we know that in the past the community has come through and we're very hopeful," Ferguson said during the campaign launch on Thursday morning.

Money raised will support Salvation Army programs and services in the city, including the shelter, breakfast program, food hampers, and soup van.

L-R Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, and Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff, speak at the launch of the annual Christmas Kettles campaign on Thursday. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

And demand, Ferguson said, is rising, with up to 240 meals being served by the soup van over the course of an evening.

Donations can be made at the kettles, which will be set up at various retail locations in the city, including Walmart and Canadian Tire stores, Intercity Shopping Centre, and LCBO locations.

The kettles also accept Interac donations, Ferguson said, and volunteers are still needed for the campaign.

"The gathering today is very encouraging," Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff said at Thursday's launch. "When you see the rallying of the business community, the service clubs, the municipality and religious organizations coming together, that's a pretty strong set of teams, and it's got to give people hope."

"People can donate and know that any amount is critical."

Christmas Wish Campaign

Meanwhile, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care also launched its Christmas Wish campaign on Thursday.

The campaign aims to provide Wish Bags full of items for babies, children, and youth in the Thunder Bay district.

"Each year, we put a call out for eligible children in care, or children in need involved with the legal services," said Tina Bobinski, Dilico's director of mental health and addictions services. "The staff rallied together, and they take a look at who they're providing service for and make bags, and personalize the bags, and make sure that all the kids that are in need are included."

The Wish Bags can be picked up at various locations in Thunder Bay, filed with items for the recipient, and returned by Dec. 5. And for an extra $15, a copy of Dilico's new book, titled How I Found My Voice, can be added to a bag.

For more information, visit the Christmas Wish Campaign website.

Holidays can be a 'difficult time'

Finally, the Children's Aid Society's Holiday Wishes Tree Campaign also launched on Thursday.

The campaign sees donation trees placed at Thunder Bay's three Walmart locations.

Shoppers can purchase an age-appropriate gift and leave it in the designated area. Volunteers will then take the gift to the Children's Aid Society, where it will be given to a child in need.

"The Holiday Season can be a very difficult time for parents, children and youth living on their own; struggling to make ends meet," the society said in a statement. "The Children's Aid Society facilitates a major donation campaign each year for children and youth in Thunder Bay and District to help them through the holiday season.

The society said the goal of this year's campaign is to see 350 gifts delivered to children and youth.