South-side standoff ends peacefully: Thunder Bay police

A standoff on Thunder Bay, Ont.'s south side this weekend ended peacefully, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Christina Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of a person in distress.

A command post was established, and the emergency task unit deployed, while police attempted to make contact with the home's resident.

The resident agreed to exit the home, and surrendered to police sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday. They were taken to hospital.

No further details have been provided.