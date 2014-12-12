Province funding plan to remove breakwater at Chippewa Park

Work to remove the breakwater at Chippewa Park is proceeding, with the province announcing Friday it will provide funding to finalize the work plan.

Removing the breakwater at Chippewa Park will improve natural water circulation and manage pollutants, and the breakwater material will be repurposed to create fish habitat, the province said.

The main Chippewa Park beach is often closed due to elevated levels of E. coli, and a study done in 2015 showed the breakwater was part of the reason for that.

The Friends of Chippewa Park have said the goal is to have the breakwater removed by 2021.

The province didn't say how much money would go to the finalization of the Chippewa Park plan.

However, in total, Ontario is providing $7.47 million to 65 Great Lakes projects, which will "address environmental challenges such as increased levels of pollutants, excess nutrients and rising levels of invasive species."