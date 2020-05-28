The City of Thunder Bay has announced Chippewa Park will reopen to the public on Friday, May 29.

Some park amenities will remain closed, in accordance with provincial orders, and gatherings of more than five people will not be permitted, the city said.

Anyone visiting the park must also adhere to community access restrictions put in place by Fort William First Nation, and visitors must limit any activities to the park itself, the city said.

The reopening is taking place after consultations with Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins.

The park was originally closed on April 10, 2020 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.