Removal of Chippewa Park breakwater planned

The Friends of Chippewa Park are moving forward with plans to remove the park's breakwater, which the group says will make the beach once again safe for swimming.

"As the public knows, the water quality at the main Chippewa Park beach has been questionable for many decades now," said Iain Angus, Friends of Chippewa Park secretary. "Over the years, the city [has] been struggling to find solutions that work, as have the Friends of Chippewa Park."

In 2015, a study was done to determine if the breakwater should be removed, and if doing so would improve water quality at the beach, Angus said.

"The conclusion of that study was yes, it would," Angus said. "It needed to be removed, it was in a derelict position, it was becoming more and more unsafe. And it did actually block the wave action, which, in turn, would keep the swimming area much cleaner, as well as eliminate a lot of the sediment buildup."

And now, the Friends of Chippewa Park has secured funding to make the removal of the breakwater a reality, Angus said, adding the group is doing the work on behalf of the City of Thunder Bay.

An area of concern

"This is still an area of concern under the Great Lakes water quality issue, and that's why the funding has been made available to us," he said. "It's one of the last remaining items that needs to be remediated to take Thunder Bay off of the list."

First up is the completion of an environmental assessment, Angus said.

"The original study done in 2015 did about 80 per cent of the work required," he said. "All that's needed now ... is advising the public of the EA [and] seeking input, which will be consolidated."

The Friends of Chippewa Park will then hire a consultant that will make recommendations as to how the breakwater will be removed and disposed of, as well as how to secure the shoreline.

Angus said funding for the plan is coming through the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks, which has further indicated that more funding will be available to cover the cost of actually removing the breakwater structure itself.

The goal is to have the project complete by spring 2021, just in time for the 100th anniversary of the opening of Chippewa Park, Angus said.

Public input can be provided to the City of Thunder Bay's Parks and Open Space division.