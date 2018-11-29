More than a dozen of the century-old carousel horses at Chippewa Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., have been restored since the project to fix the attraction began in 2016, but there's still a handful of them that are in desperate need of a facelift.

In an effort to attract more sponsors to help restore the historic ride, the Chippewa Carousel Restoration Committee recently decided to put specific items on a limited number of horses up for sponsorship.

"We're trying to create opportunities for as many people in the community to be part of creating this legacy of the restoration of horses" as possible, co-chair of the Chippewa Carousel Restoration Committee, Donna Gilhooly, told CBC News. "So we have chosen four beautiful horses ... and each one of the horses has similar features: a saddle, a cantle, a saddle blanket, jewels ... and we will provide a certificate to everybody who helps sponsor one of these features."

Gilhooly said people who sponsor items can take their family and friends to Chippewa Park in the summer and point to a horse and say, 'look, I sponsored that jewel.' (Save our Carousel / website)

She said the restoration of 14 horses has already been completed, and the committee has also set up an ongoing "capital adopt-a-horse campaign," which allows companies, organizations or groups to adopt an entire horse for up to $25,000 and "name it forever."

"That's pretty expensive I would imagine for both you and I," Gilhooly added, "so you can be part of helping to restore the horse by ... donating toward a feature."

She said the idea to create a more affordable sponsorship program came about when the committee first launched the capital campaign and realized there were people in the community who wanted to contribute but couldn't afford sponsoring the entire horse.

"As much as this is an amusement ride, it is a heritage structure," Gilhooly explained, "and it's a very popular destination for families and it has been for generations — since 1934 — and we want it to be available for generations to come."