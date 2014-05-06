Two of the accused in murder of Lee Chiodo due in Thunder Bay court Tuesday

Two of the three accused in the murder of Thunder Bay resident Lee Chiodo are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Chiodo's body was found in February 2019 on Mission Island by a passerby.

Police would later arrest three people: David Hui and Marshall Hardy-Fox of Thunder Bay, and Musab Khamis Saboon of Kitchener, charging each of them with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The case is still winding its way through the court system, with Hui and Hardy-Fox both scheduled to appear Tuesday via video.

Saboon, meanwhile, is next due to appear in court on Dec. 30.

All three of the accused remain in custody. Trial dates have not yet been set.