Accused in 2019 murder of Lee Chiodo due back in Thunder Bay court soon

Three people charged in the February 2019 murder of Lee Chiodo will be back in Thunder Bay court over the coming weeks.

The body of the 40-year-old man was found by a passerby in the Mission Marsh area on Feb. 24, 2019. His death was Thunder Bay's first homicide of the year.

Police have charged three people with first-degree murder and kidnapping in Chiodo's death:

David Hui of Thunder Bay, who was arrested in the Academy area on March 2

Marshall Hardy-Fox of Thunder Bay, who turned himself in to police on March 3

Musab Khamis Saboon of Kitchener, who turned himself in to Waterloo police on March 5 and was brought back to Thunder Bay. A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Hui and Saboon appeared in Thunder Bay court this week. Both were remanded, with Hui returning to court on Friday, and Saboon on Dec. 30.

In an earlier court appearance, Hardy-Fox was remanded to Nov. 26.

All three remain in custody.