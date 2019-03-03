Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged with first-degree murder in death of Lee Chiodo

A 47-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been arrested and charged over the murder of Lee Chiodo, police said Sunday, but two other suspects remain at-large.

David Hui was arrested Saturday evening, police confirmed. He's been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of the 40-year-old Chiodo, whose body was found on Mission Island on the afternoon of Feb. 24.

Hui appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded into custody.

No other details about Hui's arrest were provided.

Two suspects sought

Police said detectives have identified two other suspects in the investigation: Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, of Thunder Bay, and Musab Khamis Saboon, 27, of Kitchener, Ont..

Police said both are wanted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and members of the public are advised not to approach or confront either individual.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hardy-Fox or Saboon is asked to call police at 684-1200 or 911.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the special tip line at 684-1545, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.