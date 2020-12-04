A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing dozens of charges relating to child pornography and voyeurism, stemming from a series of incidents at various public locations in the city, police said Friday.

The accused was arrested Thursday at a residence in the city by members of the police Major Crimes and Cyber Crimes units.

The accused is facing 43 charges in total: 15 counts of voyeurism for a sexual purpose, 14 counts of making child pornography, and 14 counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

Police said the incidents involved more than 300 victims, and investigators are still working to identify some of them.

"I certainly do understand that the numbers are alarming, and that they may cause concern, justifiably so," said Det. Sgt. Jeremy Pearson of the Thunder Bay police Criminal Investigations Branch said. "It's because of those numbers, and because of that perceived concern and public interest that we have undertaken this investigation, and this arrest, in the manner that have."

In a media release about the arrest, police stated the accused was taken into custody prior to all victims being notified.

Police said the decision to arrest the accused at the earliest opportunity was made in an effort to prevent further, ongoing victimization.

Few other details have yet been provided, but Pearson said the charges stem from incidents that took place over the course of a number of years. None of the incidents involved physical touching, police said.

No further information has yet been provided about the specific locations where the incidents took place. Police say they're holding that information back to protect the investigation, and allow investigators to better assess the quality of any tips they receive.

The accused appeared in bail court on Friday, and was remanded into custody. He's next due to appear on Monday, Dec. 7.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or police at 807-684-1200.