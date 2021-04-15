45-year-old Thunder Bay man charged with possession of child pornography

A 45-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged following a Thunder Bay police investigation into child pornography.

The police Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a local Internet user for possession of material related to child abuse earlier this month.

The investigation led police to identity a suspect, and determine that the material in question was consistent with child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 500 block of James Street just after 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside, police located the accused, who was arrested, and also seized a device containing suspected child pornography.

The accused has been charged with possession of child pornography.

He appeared in court Thursday, and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.