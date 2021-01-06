Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charges

A 54-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the police Cyber Crimes Unit.

Police said Wednesday the investigation began in September, after they received information about suspected child pornography being shared by a local Internet user.

The investigation led police to identify a suspect, and officers searched a residential address in the 500 block of Leslie Avenue just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A number of electronic devices were seized in the search, and the accused, identified as Scott William Giertuga, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Gierguta appeared in court on Wednesday and was released with conditions. He's due back in court on Feb. 17.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.