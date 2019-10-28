Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge man with possession of child pornography

A 37-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being found to be in possession of child pornography, police said Wednesday.

Police said an investigation began in January after officers received information about suspicious posts made by an Internet user in the city.

The investigation led to police searching a home on Rupert Street, on Tuesday.

Inside, police found the accused had been in violation of a court order, which prohibited him from accessing the Internet for any reason other than employment or education.

Police also seized a number of electronic devices, and found the accused was in possession of images consistent with child pornography.

Mark Phillip Lehtonen of Thunder Bay has been charged with possession of child pornography, and breach of probation.

He appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

In 2015, Lehtonen was sentenced to more than a year in prison on several charges, including possession of child pornography and extortion.