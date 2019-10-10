25-year-old Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charge: police

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Thunder Bay police.

Police said the cyber crimes unit began an investigation in September involving a local man believed to be in possession of child pornography.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified the man, and confirmed he had uploaded child pornography.

The man was arrested Wednesday, after police executed a search warrant on an apartment on John Street. Police also seized a number of devices during the search.

The man appeared in court Thursday morning, and was remanded into custody.