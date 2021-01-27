Thunder Bay man facing dozens of child pornography, child luring charges released from custody

A 26-year-old Thunder Bay man facing dozens of charges relating to child pornography and child luring has been released from custody following a bail review hearing.

Skyler King was initially arrested by police in June 2019, when he was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

However, police continued their investigation, and in May 2020 arrested King again, charging him with dozens more offences.

Those included:

Nine counts of making child pornography.

One count each of voyeurism, accessing child pornography, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Two counts each of distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

19 counts of luring a child under age 18.

Eight counts of luring a child under 16.

King was initially denied bail at a hearing in May 2020. However, that decision was reversed after a bail review hearing.

Court documents show that King was released from custody on Jan. 7, 2021, under the care of two $1,500 sureties.

In his decision, Justice W. D. Newton writes he was satisfied that the sureties will comply with their obligations and the strict release plan, which he referred to as effectively being house arrest.

Newton also noted that King did not breach his bail conditions for the 11 months after the initial charges in June 2019; the charges laid in May 2020 were not new offences, but rather stemmed from forensic analysis of devices seized at the time of the June arrest.

King is subject to a number of conditions. Those include an order to remain at a specific residence in the city, and under the supervision of at least one surety at all times, except in case of an emergency, or employment (in terms of the latter, King must remain under supervision of a surety while at work, as well).

King has also been prohibited from possessing or using any computer device — those include smart phones, laptop or desktop computers, tablets, or video game systems capable of accessing the Internet — and from using the Internet.

Further, King has been ordered to stay away from anywhere people under age 18 are likely to be present, such as public parks, swimming pools, schools, or childcare facilities.

King is due back in court on Feb. 18.