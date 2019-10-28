Thunder Bay man charged with possessing, accessing child pornography

A 49-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges following a police investigation into child pornography.

The Thunder Bay police Cyber Crimes Unit began the investigation on May 27, after being made aware that a local Internet user had uploaded child pornography.

Investigators reviewed the files, and confirmed they were child pornography.

The subsequent investigation led to the identification of a suspect.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at an East Brock Street residence.

Inside, police located and seized several devices, and arrested a suspect.

Norman Douglas Dicks has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography available.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, and was released from custody.

He'll next appear in court on Oct. 13.