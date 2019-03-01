A 64-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with accessing child pornography through a social media messaging, police said Friday.

John Joseph O'Brien appeared in court on Friday. He was released pending a future court date.

The charges are connected to a police investigation involving Ashley Dawn Raymer, 24, who was charged in November with making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and making child pornography available, police said.

Police said Raymer had allegedly uploaded child pornography images to the social media site Tumblr. The images, police said, are of a female under the age of 10 who is known to Raymer.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify a local man who allegedly received images of child pornography from Raymer through a social media messaging service.

Investigators also found a chat log that captured conversations between the two, police said.

Raymer is due back in court on March 11.