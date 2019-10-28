An investigation into child pornography has led to 15 more charges against a Thunder Bay man.

On March 25, police charged Mark Phillip Lehtonen, 38, with five new counts of distributing intimate images without consent, and 10 new counts of breaching a prohibition order relating to children.

Lehtonen remains in custody, and is scheduled for a court appearance in April.

Lehtonen was first charged in June 2020 after police received information about suspicious online posts by a local internet user.

During a police search of a home on Rupert Street, they found the accused was in violation of a court order that prohibited him from accessing the internet for anything other than work or educational purposes.

Police seized devices and it was discovered the accused was in possession of child pornography.

At the time, Lehtonen was charged with possession of child pornography and breach of a prohibition order relating to children.

In July 2020, police arrested the accused again after learning he had possibly breached his release conditions.

Police searched a home on Floral Beach Road in Shuniah and seized a device.

After reviewing the device, police laid three new charges against Lehtonen: