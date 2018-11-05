Thunder Bay woman facing child pornography, sex assault charges remains in custody

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay woman facing child pornography, sexual assault and sexual interference charges will be back in court next week.

During a brief video court appearance on Monday, Ashley Dawn Raymer was remanded into custody. Her next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Raymer was charged following an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Cyber Crime Unit. Local police were notified in October by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a Thunder Bay woman was uploading child pornography images and video to Tumblr.

Police searched a Frederica Street West residence on Nov. 1, seizing several devices and arresting Raymer without incident.

She's been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, making child pornography available, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said the victim in the images and video is a female who's less than 10 years old, and is known to Raymer.