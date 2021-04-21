Thunder Bay police charge Niagara Falls man with possession of child pornography

A 53-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing a charge of possession of child pornography following an investigation by Thunder Bay police.

The police Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an individual who was possibly in possession of material related to child abuse in March.

Investigators determined the material was uploaded by an Internet user, and a suspect was identified.

Police searched an industrial address in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday, April 20. During the search, a device that contained material consistent with child pornography was seized.

The accused was taken back to police headquarters and charged. He appeared in court on Wednesday, and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.