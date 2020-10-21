Thunder Bay police charge 30-year-old man with possession of child pornography

A 30-year-old man is facing a charge of child pornography in Thunder Bay.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, as a result of an investigation that began in early May, Thunder Bay police said in a written news release.

Police said the investigation started when their cyber crime unit suspected child pornography was being downloaded by a local internet user. Investigators were able to identify a suspect.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Hodder Avenue home on Tuesday morning and seized an electronic device that contained images consistent with child pornography. The accused was arrested at the scene, and several other electronic devices were also seized.

The accused, who is charged with possession of child pornography, appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remains in custody with a future court appearance today.