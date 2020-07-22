Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charges arrested over breach

A 37-year-old Thunder Bay man who's facing child pornography charges has been re-arrested after breaching his release conditions.

Mark Phillip Lehtonen was charged in June after the Thunder Bay police Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a Rupert Street residence.

The search was the result of an ongoing investigation into the possession of child pornography.

At the time, Lehtonen was charged with possession of child pornography, and breaching a probation order.

In early July, police said they learned Lehtonen had possibly breached his release conditions, and on July 21, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Floral Beach Road in Shuniah.

Police seized an electronic device during the search, and charged Lehtonen with another count of accessing child pornography after reviewing the device's contents.

Lehtonen's new charges also include breach of probation, and failing to comply with a judicial release.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, and was remanded into custody; he's scheduled to appear again Thursday.