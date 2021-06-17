Cybercrimes investigations lead to 2 child pornography arrests in Thunder Bay area

Two men in the Thunder Bay area face child pornography charges after search warrants in two investigations were executed this month.

Ontario Provincial Police said the search of a Fort William First Nation home on Wednesday led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices, as well as the arrest of a 31-year-old.

Officers with the OPP, Anishinabek Police Service detachment in Fort William First Nation and the Thunder Bay Police Service were involved in the investigation.

Police said one count of possession of child pornography has been laid against the accused, who was expected at a bail hearing in Thunder Bay court on Thursday.

Other arrest involves 19-year-old

Thunder Bay police also said a 19-year-old has been arrested after a cybercrimes investigation that started in April.

Police said investigators learned a local internet user had suspected child exploitation material.

A search at a Castlegreen Drive home on June 9 led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

Police said devices were found to have material consistent with voyeurism and child pornography.

The 19-year-old, who is charged with voyeurism and accessing child pornography, also appeared in bail court Thursday.