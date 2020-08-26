Thunder Bay, Ont., youth facing child pornography charges

A Thunder Bay, Ont., youth is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the city's police service.

Police said members of the service's Cyber Crimes Unit became aware that an Internet user in the city was suspected of downloading child pornography in May.

Three local addresses were linked to the activity, but further investigation led police to identify a single suspect.

On Aug. 20, police executed search warrants at two residential addresses, one in the city and one in the district.

During the searches, police learned the whereabouts of the suspect, and he was located at a residential address on Thunder Bay's north side.

Police said a phone belonging to the accused was seized, and child pornography was found on it.

Police also learned that he had shared the material with other Internet users.

The 17-year-old accused — who can't be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was arrested on Tuesday.

He's been charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and two counts of distributing child pornography.

The accused has been released from custody, and is due in court on Oct. 1.