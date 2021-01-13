Thunder Bay police make arrest in child pornography investigation

A 43-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Thunder Bay police said their cyber crimes unit started an investigation into suspected online activity involving child sexual abuse material last November.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a Pearl Street residence on Tuesday morning.

Police seized electronic devices and arrested the female suspect.

The accused is charged with one count of possession child pornography. She appeared in court on Wednesday and has been released from custody with a future appearance date scheduled in February.