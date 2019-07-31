Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police arrest man, 27, in connection to child porn
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to an ongoing child pornography investigation.

An investigation into the case began in June

Police said an investigation began in June when officers were notified of a number of suspicious files being shared by a Thunder Bay user via a torrent peer-to-peer network.

According to a written release, the investigation found the files being shared included images and videos consistent with child pornography.

Police executed a warrant on a resident on the 500 block of Hartland Street on Tuesday and seized devices that contained images of child pornography, police said.

A 27-year-old man of Thunder Bay has been charged with a number of charges including making child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody until then.

