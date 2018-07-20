Federal government increases Canada Child Benefit two years ahead of schedule

Families with children in Thunder Bay, Ont., will soon be getting more money each month through the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to help provide for their children starting on Friday, July 20, 2018.

According to a written release on Friday, this increase means that the CCB for the 2018-2019 benefit year will now have a maximum annual benefit of $6,496 per child under the age of 6 and $5,481 per child for children age 6 to 17.

"This raise in CCB payments is great news for families in Thunder Bay-Rainy River," said Member of Parliament, Don Rusnak. "I am pleased that this benefit is being increased to keep up with the cost of living and will now be able to help families in our community and across the country."

This change comes two years ahead of schedule, as it was decided in the 2018 federal budget.

Since July 2016, the CCB has given over $25B each year to Canadian families to help pay for things like sports programs, music lessons, and back to school clothes.