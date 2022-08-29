Fort William First Nation chief says he'll step down Sept. 18, 'will continue to push on the outside'

Peter Collins has announced he'll step down as chief of Fort William First Nation effective Sept.18.

The decision to leave council comes months before the end of his term in April 2023. Collins said he's leaving because of a new opportunity and he wants to look after family responsibilities.

"I know it may come as a shock, it may come as a surprise, but at the end of the day, it's the right decision for me. So I thank you all ladies and gentlemen, and I look forward to the continuation of support in the community," he said.

"I will continue to support our community in every aspect that I can. I will continue to push on the outside, policing, to make our community safe."

Fort William First Nation is located on the western end of Lake Superior adjacent to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Collins is serving his tenth term as chief, and his time as a councillor dates back to 1986. He previously stepped back from the role of chief in 2013, but was re-elected in 2015.

During a news conference Monday, Collins remarked on the challenges of being chief in the last three years, and pointed to the importance of continuing to build a livelihood for him and his family.

"I'm not sure if you all are aware, but there is no pension in this seat. When I leave, I leave with the shirt on my back that I come in here with. And I think that's a challenge. I know we're dealing with the national table, trying to make this government understand. First Nation leaders commit and dedicate their lives to their community."

Collins spent time highlighting accomplishments and work yet to be done within the First Nation. The pandemic came up as a major challenge, as it has among many leaders during the current municipal election period.

"It was not an easy task," he said. "I always said this to people. It's an awful time to be a leader in your community because everything and everyone is relying on you to keep your community safe," he said.

Collins did not say what his new role is, but he shared that he interviewed for it three times.

When Collins was last elected, he announced he would not be seeking re-election.