Thunder Bay police search for missing 29-year-old woman

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this month.

Police said 29-year-old Maigan Cheesequay was last seen on or about November 8.

She is described as being approximately 180 pounds, 5'2" tall with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.