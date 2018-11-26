Missing 29-year-old woman 'located safely,' says Thunder Bay Police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say 29-year-old Maigan Cheesequay has been "located safely."
The 29-year-old woman was reported missing earlier this month after she was last seen on or about November 8.
On Monday, police released a written statement thanking the public for their help after safely locating the 29-year-old woman.