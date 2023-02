Check out some of the early action at the Lil Bands Hockey Tournament

Hockey players from First Nations across northwestern Ontario are in Dryden this week for the Lil Bands Hockey Tournament. It's their version of the Stanley Cup — and CBC Thunder Bay is there too. Scroll through this photo gallery to see some of the best images from our photographer Marc Doucette.

Hockey players from First Nations across northwestern Ontario gather in Dryden for huge tourney