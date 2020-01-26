OPP emergency task force, K-9 units join search for missing Couchiching man

OPP have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing search for a missing Couchiching First Nation man.

Chauncey Lyle Grover, 30, was last seen on Jan. 15 in Couchiching.

OPP Acting Sgt. Petrina Taylor said the OPP's northwest region emergency response team, and two K-9 units, conducted a search of Couchiching on Monday. Provincial police are assisting Treaty Three police in the search for Grover.

However, Taylor said, police aren't treating Grover's disappearance as a criminal matter.

"Right now, we're still treating this as a missing person investigation," she said.

Grover is described as being about five feet three inches tall and 104 pounds, with a thin build, black braided hair, and a small tattoo under his left eye.

When last seen, Grover was wearing a multi-coloured toque, long black jacket, blue jeans, and black hi-top running shoes.

OPP are asking Couchiching residents to check any outbuildings on their property for signs that Grover may have taken up shelter within.

OPP have also launched a dedicated tip line. Anyone with information about Grover's whereabouts can call 1-866-411-0648.

Tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477, or p3tips.com.