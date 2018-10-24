Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for missing 26-year-old

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Chasity Hudson last seen on Oct. 14

Chasity Hudson was reported missing on Oct. 14. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Chasity Hudson was reported missing on Oct. 14, after she left the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Attempts to locate her have not been successful, police said.

She's described as five-foot-six, with a medium build, straight, medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Hudson was last seen wearing black pants, and a light blue Aeropostale hoodie.

Anyone with information about Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

