Charges laid against Thunder Bay driver involved in fatal pedestrian collision

A 28-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after an October 2019 collision resulted in the death of a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

Thunder Bay police on Tuesday announced they charged the driver, charging her with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of breach of probation after the Oct. 17 collision on Memorial Avenue near 10th Avenue.

Police said the woman was crossing Memorial Avenue with a man when she fell out of the wheelchair. The man was about to help the woman when she was struck by a minivan, police said.

Tracey Anishinabie, 49, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday morning before appearing in bail court and has been released with a future appearance date.