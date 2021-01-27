Charges laid after investigation into drowning death of two-year-old in Pikangikum

Provincial police have arrested a 25-year-old woman as a result of an investigation into the drowning death of a young child last year in Pikangikum.

The OPP said officers with their Pikangikum detachment were called on Aug. 23, 2020 about a possible drowning involving a two-year-old child. The child was flown to the Winnipeg Children's Hospital but subsequently died.

Police said an investigation was launched, led by the OPP's criminal investigations branch, along with their forensic identification services, regional liaison team and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

The accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, abandoning a child and failure to provide the necessities of life.

She has been released from custody and is expected to make a court appearance in February.